Watchlist | 27 Oct 2016 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (3)

Art Text 3.1

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

BeLight Software has released Art Text 3.1 with improvements for the graphic design app that include a new Depth Gradient effect for 3D objects, three new 3D chamfer types, and a new 3D Shear Transformation. The update also brings support for macOS 10.12 Sierra, enables you to create isometric-style graphics with the Camera Parallel Projection tool, introduces a custom image folder where you can make and fine-tune 3D textures, lets you save user style elements as a template in Custom Templates, and adds 20 logo samples. ($29.99 new from BeLight Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 628 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

 

Comments about Art Text 3.1

Kevin  2016-10-27 22:15
Strongly suggest you wait on update for version 3.1 on Mac (on OS Sierra) as my Art Text 3 no longer opens files OR creates new ones. Sent in trouble ticket....no response yet from developer.
Reply
Irene  2016-10-28 04:40
Hi Kevin, BeLight Support Department has already answered you and sent the solution.
Reply
Adam Engst  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2016-12-16 10:54
BeLight is offering some free holiday graphics to all Art Text users; just go to their Web site to download.

http://www.belightsoft.com/art-text/
Reply
 