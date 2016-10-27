BeLight Software has released Art Text 3.1 with improvements for the graphic design app that include a new Depth Gradient effect for 3D objects, three new 3D chamfer types, and a new 3D Shear Transformation. The update also brings support for macOS 10.12 Sierra, enables you to create isometric-style graphics with the Camera Parallel Projection tool, introduces a custom image folder where you can make and fine-tune 3D textures, lets you save user style elements as a template in Custom Templates, and adds 20 logo samples. ($29.99 new from BeLight Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 628 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Strongly suggest you wait on update for version 3.1 on Mac (on OS Sierra) as my Art Text 3 no longer opens files OR creates new ones. Sent in trouble ticket....no response yet from developer.
Hi Kevin, BeLight Support Department has already answered you and sent the solution.
BeLight is offering some free holiday graphics to all Art Text users; just go to their Web site to download.
