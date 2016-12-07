We previously reported how Apple had established a repair program for iPhone 6s units that spontaneously shut down. 9to5Mac is now reporting that the company has discovered that the problem is more widespread than initially thought. Apple plans to include a diagnostic tool in the next iOS update that will help its engineers figure out how to better address the problem. follow link
Apple Investigating a Fix for iPhone 6s Shutdowns
Comments about Apple Investigating a Fix for iPhone 6s Shutdowns
We live near Ashland, Oregon, and I just found out that the closest store I can go to is 4 ½ hours away in Eugene. Apple requires the store to run and in-person diagnostic on the phone before they will even issue a battery for it now. That's two long trips to Eugene. While my phone has cut out occasionally, and it's annoying, it doesn't happen often. Does anyone know if this is a progressive problem that's likely to get worse?