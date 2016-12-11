Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.27, ensuring compatibility with Apple Mail in macOS 10.12.2. The spam filtering utility makes improvements to SpamSieve’s filtering accuracy, improves SpamSieve’s logging to work better with Sierra, enables you to specify a different spam mailbox name for each account using the Apple Mail — Remote Training script, fixes a regression where the Change Settings command in Apple Mail did not show the current settings using the default button, and removes the Show Tab Bar menu item and associated functionality on Sierra. ($30 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 13.5 MB, release notes, 10.6+)
