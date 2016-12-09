Adobe has released the standalone Lightroom 6.8 and Lightroom CC 2015.8 (available as part of Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography plan) with a number of under the hood changes to improve image editing responsiveness when background tasks are running. The professional photo cataloging and editing applications add the capability to zoom to fit and zoom to fill, enable you to filter or create a Smart Collection for images that have Snapshots associated with them, and add support for exporting a Collection Set as a new catalog. The updates also bring support for some new cameras (including the Google Pixel, Canon EOS M5, and Fujifilm X-A3) and lens profiles. ($9.99 monthly subscription or $149 for the standalone app, free update, release notes, 10.8+ for Lightroom CC 2015.7 and 10.9+ for standalone Lightroom 6.8)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
Lightroom CC 2015.8 and Lightroom 6.8
Check out the Take Control ebooks that expand on the topic in this article:
Manage your burgeoning digital photo collection with ease, using time-tested tips and a custom workflow developed by digital photography expert Jeff Carlson. You'll learn how best to import photos, judge them, apply keywords and other metadata, set up smart albums, and protect your irreplaceable images whether you use Photos, Lightroom, or Photoshop Elements!
READERS LIKE YOU! Support TidBITS by becoming a member today!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to G Stanford Bratton, Bart Voorzanger, Michael Rourke,
and T David Epley for their generous support!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to G Stanford Bratton, Bart Voorzanger, Michael Rourke,
and T David Epley for their generous support!
Comments about Lightroom CC 2015.8 and Lightroom 6.8
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.