TidBITS 2016 Gratitude and Holiday Hiatus

The end of December draws near, and this marks our final email issue of TidBITS for 2016. We’ll be wrapping things up for the rest of the week, so keep an eye on our Web site for new articles, but after that, it’s time for us to descend into holiday hibernation, and I hope you get a chance to do the same.

As is our custom, we’re taking the last two weeks of the year off from publishing TidBITS so we can spend more time with family and friends, reflect on the past year, and think about what we want to accomplish going forward. The next email issue of TidBITS will come out on 2 January 2017.

We’re closing out 2016 buoyed by all the new and renewing TidBITS members — to everyone who supports our efforts, thank you so much! It means a great deal to us that we get to create practical, helpful information for you rather than chasing rumor and controversy to attract eyeballs. If you’re on the fence about joining the TidBITS membership program, note that I’ve been working hard to negotiate more discounts on high-quality Mac apps for you, bringing the total to 84 great products. Recent arrivals include:

Nisus Writer Pro and Nisus Writer Express from Nisus Software

Swift Publisher, Get Backup Pro, and Concealer from BeLight Software

Moneydance 2017 from The Infinite Kind

HoudahSpot, HoudahGeo, and Tembo from Houdah Software

Tinderbox and Storyspace from Eastgate Systems

Bookends, reference management software from Sonny Software

Aeon Timeline, visual timeline software from Scribblecode

Of course, we’re always grateful for our long-term corporate sponsors: Smile and ScanSnap.

Tonya and I are also thankful for the highly capable and amiable assistance of Josh Centers, Michael Cohen, Agen Schmitz, Julio Ojeda-Zapata, Glenn Fleishman, Joe Kissell, Jeff Carlson, Rich Mogull, and Lauri Reinhardt, along with the many Take Control authors and editors. You’re all fantastic, and while we try to express our appreciation regularly, we wanted to thank you here in public as well.

Funding from TidBITS members enabled us to commission numerous articles this year, and our thanks to those who broadened and strengthened the voice of TidBITS, including Jeff Porten, Geoff Duncan, Andy Affleck, Kirk McElhearn, Randy Singer, Steven Aquino, and Mike Matthews. Our gratitude also goes out to the tireless volunteers who translate TidBITS into Dutch and Japanese each week, to those who leave comments on articles and participate in SlackBITS and TidBITS Talk, and to everyone who finds time to read what we write.

Thank you, one and all, and may all your holiday wishes come true.