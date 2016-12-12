watchOS 3.1.1 Fixes a Handful of Bugs

Apple is closing out the year with updates to most of its operating systems, and the least significant is undoubtedly watchOS 3.1.1, which lists just seven bug fixes in its release notes. The update resolves problems with:

An inability to respond to notifications

Contact names not appearing in the Messages app and notifications

The Stocks watch face complication failing to update

Activity rings not showing on the Activity watch faces

Incorrect dates displaying in the Calendar app’s month view

The Maps app staying active after navigation has ended

Analog watch face dials disappearing after changing the temperature unit in the Weather app





watchOS 3.1.1 also includes a pair of security updates.

The update, which you find in Watch > General > Software Update on your iPhone, is a 126 MB (original) or 131 MB (Series 2) download. Remember that upgrading requires your Apple Watch to be in range of your Wi-Fi–connected iPhone, connected to its charger, and charged to at least 50 percent. The update will likely take longer than you expect, so allot at least an hour.