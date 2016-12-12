 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
Apple Watch | 12 Dec 2016 | Listen  | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (1)

watchOS 3.1.1 Fixes a Handful of Bugs

by Adam C. Engst Send Email to Author

Apple is closing out the year with updates to most of its operating systems, and the least significant is undoubtedly watchOS 3.1.1, which lists just seven bug fixes in its release notes. The update resolves problems with:

  • An inability to respond to notifications
  • Contact names not appearing in the Messages app and notifications
  • The Stocks watch face complication failing to update
  • Activity rings not showing on the Activity watch faces
  • Incorrect dates displaying in the Calendar app’s month view
  • The Maps app staying active after navigation has ended
  • Analog watch face dials disappearing after changing the temperature unit in the Weather app


watchOS 3.1.1 also includes a pair of security updates.

The update, which you find in Watch > General > Software Update on your iPhone, is a 126 MB (original) or 131 MB (Series 2) download. Remember that upgrading requires your Apple Watch to be in range of your Wi-Fi–connected iPhone, connected to its charger, and charged to at least 50 percent. The update will likely take longer than you expect, so allot at least an hour.

Check out the Take Control ebooks that expand on the topic in this article:

Apple Watch: A Take Control Crash Course
Get to know your Apple Watch and customize it to help you focus on what you care about most. Tech expert Jeff Carlson helps you understand the watch mindset, pick out your watch, set up its faces and their complications, get the notifications you want, handle communications, and learn how the controls and core apps work.

 

TextExpander: Your knowledge at your fingertips. From email to code,
gather your text "snippets" for reuse, each only a keystroke away.
Get consistency and accuracy everywhere you type! Share with your
team on Mac, iPhone, iPad, Windows (beta). <http://smle.us/newte-tb>
 

Comments about watchOS 3.1.1 Fixes a Handful of Bugs

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
Anonymous  2016-12-13 01:39
Watch OS 3.1.1 after four hours it bricked my watch. Perhaps I should have waited longer.
Reply
 