TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 12 December 2016

BusyCal 3.1.3 and BusyContacts 1.1.5 -- BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.1.3, addressing a couple of Exchange-related issues and adding support for looking up Exchange attendees by last name. The calendar app also improves handling of attendee and contact names with Unicode characters, fixes a bug that could prevent attendee invite notifications from sending, widens the attendee auto-complete list, resolves an issue with menu bar truncation of To Dos with long titles, and fixes a couple of crashes.

BusyMac also released BusyContacts 1.1.5 with unspecified minor bug fixes and a change to the bullet character used for Date Stamp. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 5.6 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

SpamSieve 2.9.27 -- Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.27, ensuring compatibility with Apple Mail in macOS 10.12.2. The spam filtering utility makes improvements to SpamSieve’s filtering accuracy, improves SpamSieve’s logging to work better with Sierra, enables you to specify a different spam mailbox name for each account using the Apple Mail — Remote Training script, fixes a regression where the Change Settings command in Apple Mail did not show the current settings using the default button, and removes the Show Tab Bar menu item and associated functionality on Sierra. ($30 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 13.5 MB, release notes, 10.6+)

Little Snitch 3.7.1 -- Objective Development has released Little Snitch 3.7.1, improving compatibility with macOS 10.12 Sierra. The update to the network monitoring and diagnostic utility also fixes a crash related to the Known Networks window, displays a notification when a connection attempt is allowed or denied automatically, and resolves an incompatibility with VirtualBox that could result in a kernel panic. ($34.95 new, free update, 21.2 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

PDFpen and PDFpenPro 8.3 -- Smile has issued version 8.3 of PDFpen and PDFpenPro, which adds support for the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro for accessing editing bar tools and, in PDFpenPro, the Table of Contents. The PDF editing apps also correctly reflect expanded state of a saved Table of Contents, resolve a document-specific crashing bug, and fix a localized license prompt that displayed the old version number. ($74.95/$124.95 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 70.4/71 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Lightroom CC 2015.8 and Lightroom 6.8 -- Adobe has released the standalone Lightroom 6.8 and Lightroom CC 2015.8 (available as part of Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography plan) with a number of under the hood changes to improve image editing responsiveness when background tasks are running. The professional photo cataloging and editing applications add the capability to zoom to fit and zoom to fill, enable you to filter or create a Smart Collection for images that have Snapshots associated with them, and add support for exporting a Collection Set as a new catalog. The updates also bring support for some new cameras (including the Google Pixel, Canon EOS M5, and Fujifilm X-A3) and lens profiles. ($9.99 monthly subscription or $149 for the standalone app, free update, release notes, 10.8+ for Lightroom CC 2015.7 and 10.9+ for standalone Lightroom 6.8)

