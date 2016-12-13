BBEdit 11.6.3

Bare Bones Software has released BBEdit 11.6.2, a maintenance release that offers up a buffet of bug fixes and improvements. The venerable text editor resolves an issue where transformations in Grep replacement patterns would not perform the correct transformations on non-ASCII characters, ensures that content in PHP in HTML documents can be spell-checked, fixes a crash that could occur when opening items from an SFTP browser, fixes the cause of a “spurious” crash at startup when running macOS 10.12 Sierra, and sorts out an issue that prevented the Functions and Markers palettes from remembering their column positions and sort order. ($49.99, free update, 14.1 MB, release notes, 10.9.5+)
