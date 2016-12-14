Global Delight has issued Capto 1.2.3, which now enables you to hide folders or items on the desktop while recording your screen, as well as switch between desktop background colors for desired output. The screen capture utility also enables you to save files to a desired folder using the Send to option (after which, the location gets added to the menu), and enables you to reset the numbering option with a single click. ($29.99 new from Global Delight with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members or from the Mac App Store, 29.7 MB, 10.10.5+)
Capto 1.2.3
Comments about Capto 1.2.3
