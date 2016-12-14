Global Delight has released version 1.5.1 of its Boom 2 volume booster and equalizer app with improvements to the Controlled Boost option introduced in the previous version (see “Boom 2 v1.5,” 16 September 2016). The update also re-calibrates audio to enhance output from your default Mac speakers to make it crisper and finer. Global Delight’s Boom for iOS has also been updated to version 1.1 with new user interface transformations crafted for iOS 10 and support for 3D touch. Normally priced $14.99, Boom 2 is on sale for $9.99 from the Global Delight Web site (and $10.99 from the Mac App Store) for a limited time. ($14.99 new from Global Delight with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 13.2 MB, 10.10+)
Boom 2 v1.5.1
