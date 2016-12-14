MoneyWiz 2.5.3

SilverWiz has released version 2.5.3 of MoneyWiz with support for the Touch Bar on the New MacBook Pro (see “New MacBook Pros Add Context-sensitive Touch Bar,” 27 October 2016). The context-sensitive Touch Bar shows your list of accounts when in the Accounts section, displays Edit, Delete, Duplicate, and Set cleared/pending buttons when a transaction is selected, and suggests previous entries after selection the Description, Payee, or Tags fields. The personal finance manager also changes the name of the subscription-based version of MoneyWiz to MoneyWiz Premium to avoid confusion, enables you to use Touch ID to log into MoneyWiz, and fixes multiple unspecified bugs. ($59.99 annual subscription, free update, 22.9 MB, release notes, 10.8+)
