Watchlist | 14 Dec 2016

MoneyWiz 2.5.3

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

SilverWiz has released version 2.5.3 of MoneyWiz with support for the Touch Bar on the New MacBook Pro (see “New MacBook Pros Add Context-sensitive Touch Bar,” 27 October 2016). The context-sensitive Touch Bar shows your list of accounts when in the Accounts section, displays Edit, Delete, Duplicate, and Set cleared/pending buttons when a transaction is selected, and suggests previous entries after selection the Description, Payee, or Tags fields. The personal finance manager also changes the name of the subscription-based version of MoneyWiz to MoneyWiz Premium to avoid confusion, enables you to use Touch ID to log into MoneyWiz, and fixes multiple unspecified bugs. ($59.99 annual subscription, free update, 22.9 MB, release notes, 10.8+)


 

Comments about MoneyWiz 2.5.3

