Problem Solving | 14 Dec 2016

Apple Support App Streamlines Support Options in iOS

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

Looking for help with your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, but dreading the twisty little passages of Apple’s Support Web site? You now have another option: Apple’s new Apple Support app for iOS. The free 41.5 MB app makes it easy to read support articles, contact Apple support, and schedule repairs. Note that Apple has removed the option to schedule Genius Bar appointments from the Apple Store app.

The Apple Support app automatically lists all of the devices you have registered with your Apple ID. If some piece of your Apple hardware collection doesn’t appear, you can tap Get Help with Other Products to look up another device.


After you select a product, the app displays a list of support categories. Tap the one that most closely corresponds to the problem you’re having to see proposed solutions — usually recommended support articles and contact options, including calling Apple, scheduling Apple to call you, reminding yourself to call Apple later, or chatting with Apple.


The Apple Support app isn’t earth-shattering and doesn’t appear to provide anything that wasn’t previously available via Apple’s Support Web site, but it’s a useful app to keep on your iOS devices in case you experience a problem.

 

wstewlang 2016-12-14 16:27
Not available in Canada yet
Bernd Albrecht 2016-12-14 18:31
Neither in Germany.
Norbert E Fuchs 2016-12-15 05:14
Neither in Switzerland.
Somnath Roy 2016-12-17 04:37
Not available in India either
