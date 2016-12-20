Over at Bloomberg Technology, Mark Gurman lays out the case that Apple is indeed marginalizing the Mac internally, as we had suggested recently. Gurman cites numerous sources within the company who have revealed troubling changes. These days, the Mac hardware team gets less face time with Jony Ive’s design group, and managers have become more likely to float multiple competing ideas, meaning that time spent on losing designs ends up wasted. On the software side, Gurman says that there is no longer a dedicated Mac operating system group, with all engineers on a single team and many of them focusing on iOS first. Even Apple employees are asking if Mac desktops remain strategically important, which prompted a response from Tim Cook that was positive, if vague. follow link
Is the Mac Struggling Inside Apple?
I am watching this closely as we have depended upon iMacs and Mac Pros for our business for a long time. I cannot imagine having to switch platforms just because I want to use a computer to run my business. I am ordering another Mac Pro as we speak - we don't use it for graphics but for databases and web services.
Sad news. The delusional ones at Apple will destroy the company, if they stop producing a compelling Mac. While the iPhone may bring in more revenue, if all of us Mac users are pushed to Windows, then Android phones become much more attractive. Apple is much more vulnerable on the iPhone side, because there are fewer distinctions between phones. A few missteps, like the lack of headphone jack and exploding batteries, and Apple could lose a third of its iPhone sales.
This is definitely the case for me.
Although I like my iPhone, I could imagine switching to a well-engineered Android phone. Especially if Apple keeps charging what they do and iOS continues developing into this Windows-esque do-it-all-bloatware. The Mac on the other hand I could really not imagine giving up, regardless of how things have gone downhill since Snow Leopard. Despite the fact that I use Linux professionally and actually enjoy its many strengths, I really do not want to give up the Mac.
