Filmmakers are among the most demanding professional Mac users, so their perspective is valuable when evaluating Apple’s professional-grade hardware. Filmmaker Charles Haine reviewed the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for the No Film School Web site and found it lacking. Compared with a similar 2013 model, he feels that the new 15-inch MacBook Pro offers no significant advantages. He found the Touch Bar clumsy, the keyboard too loud, and the trackpad awkward. Most damning, he found that the much-touted display is not color accurate. While overall performance wasn’t notably different from the previous MacBook Pro model, the new MacBook Pro does offer a significant speed boost to GPU-intensive activities such as rendering RED files in Adobe Premiere and using the DaVinci Resolve non-linear video editor. Note that No Film School chose not to test with Apple’s Final Cut Pro X, saying, “While the 10.3 release is a major upgrade, and FCPX seems to be gaining ground with the pro market that it lost, it’s still just not that common a professional tool anymore.” follow link
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
No Film School’s Review of the 2016 MacBook Pro
Comments about No Film School’s Review of the 2016 MacBook Pro
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
I thought the piece was well done. I'm not a filmmaker, I'm a photographer who does fine art printing. I use a 2014 MacBook Pro.
The loudness of the keyboard was meaningful to me.
The closeness of the ports was meaningful to me.
The TouchBar comments were meaningful to me.
I'd like Touch ID on the Mac but frankly, I've had no problem using my iPhone with Safari to do ApplePay on the Mac so it's not essential for me.
Apple's movement to a machine like this with an emphasis on lightness will push at least some of us to make a large change: instead of running our lives on a single, high end MacBook Pro with or without external monitor, we'll now consider a lighter machine for travel and an iMac (next year's) for the desktop.
It doesn't make sense to spend close to $4K for the new MacBook Pro and another $1K or more for a new LG monitor when you can get a loaded iMac and a 13" MacBook Air or even low end non-touchbar MacBook Pro for about the same money.
The loudness of the keyboard was meaningful to me.
The closeness of the ports was meaningful to me.
The TouchBar comments were meaningful to me.
I'd like Touch ID on the Mac but frankly, I've had no problem using my iPhone with Safari to do ApplePay on the Mac so it's not essential for me.
Apple's movement to a machine like this with an emphasis on lightness will push at least some of us to make a large change: instead of running our lives on a single, high end MacBook Pro with or without external monitor, we'll now consider a lighter machine for travel and an iMac (next year's) for the desktop.
It doesn't make sense to spend close to $4K for the new MacBook Pro and another $1K or more for a new LG monitor when you can get a loaded iMac and a 13" MacBook Air or even low end non-touchbar MacBook Pro for about the same money.