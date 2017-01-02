 
HandBrake 1.0.1

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

The HandBrake Team has released version 1.0.0 of its open-source video conversion program HandBrake (after 13 years of development) with a number of new additions and improvements. The update completely overhauls the official presets with new general use presets for broad compatibility and Matroska (MKV) presets (including VP9 video with Opus audio), plus new device and web presets. (Official presets from HandBrake 0.10.x are still available under "Legacy;" any custom presets you may have previously created may not be compatible with newer versions.) It also improves the audio/video sync engine to better handle difficult sources, adds VP9 video encoding via libvpx and Opus audio encoding/decoding via libopus, improves subtitle rendering for some languages, adds new Decomb/Deinterlace filter settings and improved defaults, improves support for importing/exporting comma-separated (.csv) chapter markers, adds support for multiple source URLs for third-party downloads, and improves drag and drop support.

Shortly after this release, Handbrake 1.0.1 was issued to fix a potential crash when using the subtitles burn feature on OS X systems prior to macOS 10.12 Sierra, resolve an issue with certain controls not updating when saving or loading a preset, and fix additional crashes. (Free, 12.6 MB, release notes, 10.7+)

 

