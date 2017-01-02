Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 10.3 with a number of additions for the venerable graphic conversion and editing utility. The update adds several effects (including Tilt-Shift, Anonymise Faces, Old Photo, and Blur), adds support for the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro (slideshow, browser, and image with customization), brings support for various blend modes to the Layer palette, adds two batch settings (auto rotate and apply unapplied XMP changes) to Convert & Modify, fixes a possible text flatten issue, and adds option to clear non-standard EXIF tags upon saving. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 118 MB, release notes, 10.8+)
