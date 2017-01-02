Quicken 2017 for Mac 4.4.1

Quicken Inc. has released version 4.4.1 of its Quicken 2017 for Mac financial management app with a number of new features and enhancements. The update adds a basic auto-backup feature (the top most requested user feature addition) that backs up files to a designated location after quitting the app and stores up to five files at a time. The release also refines the behavior of the register status icons, adds a blue dot next to all accounts on the sidebar that have new transactions after updating connected accounts, merges dividend and buy transactions into a single reinvested dividend transaction (to match the behavior in Quicken Windows), adds the capability to Export or Copy the comparison or summary report to a spreadsheet, fixes a bug that caused some payee names to appear abridged or truncated, and resolves several crashes. Normally priced $74.99, Quicken 2017 for Mac is on sale for $44.99 through 3 January 2017. ($74.99 new from Quicken Web site and Mac App Store, free update from Quicken 2017, release notes, 10.10+)
