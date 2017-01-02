Quicken Inc. has released version 4.4.1 of its Quicken 2017 for Mac financial management app with a number of new features and enhancements. The update adds a basic auto-backup feature (the top most requested user feature addition) that backs up files to a designated location after quitting the app and stores up to five files at a time. The release also refines the behavior of the register status icons, adds a blue dot next to all accounts on the sidebar that have new transactions after updating connected accounts, merges dividend and buy transactions into a single reinvested dividend transaction (to match the behavior in Quicken Windows), adds the capability to Export or Copy the comparison or summary report to a spreadsheet, fixes a bug that caused some payee names to appear abridged or truncated, and resolves several crashes. Normally priced $74.99, Quicken 2017 for Mac is on sale for $44.99 through 3 January 2017. ($74.99 new from Quicken Web site and Mac App Store, free update from Quicken 2017, release notes, 10.10+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
Quicken 2017 for Mac 4.4.1
Make friends and influence people by sponsoring TidBITS!
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Comments about Quicken 2017 for Mac 4.4.1
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.