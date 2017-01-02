 
SEE Finance 1.1.2

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Scimonoce Software has released SEE Finance 1.0.10 with improvements to the personal finance app’s backup feature. The update adds the Generate Backup option to the File menu to create a backup file on demand, backs up changed files every 24 hours if the backup feature is enabled, and adds another check to ensure that SEE Finance has read/write access to the designated backup location. The release also removes PDF thumbnail views from reports, transaction image windows, and statement image windows when using macOS 10.12 Sierra; avoids a crash related to loading read-only or locked files; and removes the keyboard shortcut to show the transactions image window as it conflicted with the shortcut to clear a selected transaction’s recently downloaded icon. For a limited time, SEE Finance costs $39.99 ($10 off its regular price) from both Scimonoce Software and the Mac App Store. ($49.99 new, free update, 32.2 MB, release notes, 10.6+)

 

Comments about SEE Finance 1.1.2

Dennis B. Swaney  2017-01-03 00:31
Still no iOS app. That has been a long "the check is in the mail" promise. I believe it is "vaporware". Until there is a full iOS version that can sync with the desk top version, I will not consider buying this application.
