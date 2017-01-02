TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 2 January 2017

SEE Finance 1.1.2 -- Scimonoce Software has released SEE Finance 1.0.10 with improvements to the personal finance app’s backup feature. The update adds the Generate Backup option to the File menu to create a backup file on demand, backs up changed files every 24 hours if the backup feature is enabled, and adds another check to ensure that SEE Finance has read/write access to the designated backup location. The release also removes PDF thumbnail views from reports, transaction image windows, and statement image windows when using macOS 10.12 Sierra; avoids a crash related to loading read-only or locked files; and removes the keyboard shortcut to show the transactions image window as it conflicted with the shortcut to clear a selected transaction’s recently downloaded icon. For a limited time, SEE Finance costs $39.99 ($10 off its regular price) from both Scimonoce Software and the Mac App Store. ($49.99 new, free update, 32.2 MB, release notes, 10.6+)

ChronoSync 4.7.2 -- Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.7.2 with security updates and minor SFTP bug fixes, plus additional connection tracing options for the remote Amazon S3, Google Cloud, and SFTP connection profiles. The synchronization and backup app (recently covered by Glenn Fleishman in “Investigating ChronoSync 4.7 for Cloud Backup,” 22 December 2016) also improves handling of generic error codes during the connection/pre-configuration process instead of failing to connect; resolves an issue where targets might not be verified prior to synchronization; improves detailed log messages when diagnostic logging is enabled for remote connection profiles; and fixes several crashing bugs. (Free update, $49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, 41.2 MB, release notes, 10.8+)

HandBrake 1.0.1 -- After 13 years of development, the HandBrake Team has released version 1.0.0 of its open-source video conversion program HandBrake. The update completely overhauls the official presets with new general use presets for broad compatibility and Matroska (MKV) presets (including VP9 video with Opus audio), plus new device and Web presets. (Official presets from HandBrake 0.10.x are still available in the Legacy category; custom presets you created may not be compatible with newer versions.) The new version of HandBrake also improves the audio/video sync engine to handle difficult sources better, adds VP9 video encoding via libvpx and Opus audio encoding/decoding via libopus, enhances subtitle rendering for some languages, adds new Decomb/Deinterlace filter settings and improved defaults, improves support for importing/exporting comma-separated chapter markers, adds support for multiple source URLs for third-party downloads, and improves drag-and-drop support.

Shortly after the 1.0 release, HandBrake 1.0.1 was issued to fix a potential crash when using the burned-in subtitles feature on OS X systems prior to macOS 10.12 Sierra, resolve an issue with certain controls not updating when saving or loading a preset, and eliminate additional crashing bugs. (Free, 12.6 MB, release notes, 10.7+)

GraphicConverter 10.3 -- Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 10.3 with numerous additions to the venerable graphic conversion and editing utility. The update adds several effects (including Tilt-Shift, Old Photo, Blur, and Anonymise Faces), adds support for the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro (slideshow, browser, and image with customization), brings support for various blend modes to the Layer palette, adds two batch settings (auto rotate and apply unapplied XMP changes) to Convert & Modify, fixes a possible text flatten issue, and adds option to remove non-standard EXIF tags upon saving. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 118 MB, release notes, 10.8+)

Quicken 2017 for Mac 4.4.1 -- Quicken Inc. has released version 4.4.1 of its Quicken 2017 for Mac financial management app with a handful of new features and enhancements. The update adds a basic auto-backup feature (the top user request) that backs up files to a designated location after quitting the app and stores up to five versions at a time. The release also refines the behavior of the register status icons, adds a blue dot next to all accounts on the sidebar that have new transactions after updating connected accounts, merges dividend and buy transactions into a single reinvested dividend transaction (to match the behavior in Quicken Windows), adds the capability to Export or Copy the comparison and summary reports to a spreadsheet, fixes a bug that caused some payee names to appear abridged or truncated, and resolves several crashes. Regularly priced $74.99, Quicken 2017 for Mac is on sale for $44.99 through 3 January 2017. ($74.99 new from Quicken Web site and Mac App Store, free update from Quicken 2017, release notes, 10.10+)

LaunchBar 6.8 -- Objective Development has released LaunchBar 6.8 with improved 1Password integration, new actions, and improved emoji support. With the recent addition of enhanced integration of third-party apps in 1Password (see “1Password 6.5.1,” 18 November 2016), you can now access logins, credit cards, secure notes, and more from your 1Password vaults. Additionally, 1Password categories are now indexed, enabling you to type CC to select 1Password’s Credit Cards category and then browse a list of all credit cards stored in the password manager.

The keyboard-based launcher also gains several new actions, including a Safari Tabs action that provides access to all currently open tabs and new Wiktionary and Wikiquote actions with live suggestions. The update also ensures emoji character names are the same as those in the macOS Character Palette, improves Calendar input so you can specify alarms at the time of the event, improves Info Browsing of indexing rules and categories, and returns the capability to browse into an application to access recent documents or other items. ($29 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.2 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

MoneyWiz 2.5.3 -- SilverWiz has released version 2.5.3 of MoneyWiz with support for the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro. The context-sensitive Touch Bar now shows your list of accounts when in MoneyWiz’s Accounts section; displays Edit, Delete, Duplicate, and Set cleared/pending buttons when you select a transaction; and suggests previous entries when the cursor is in the Description, Payee, or Tags fields. The personal finance manager also changes the name of the subscription-based version of MoneyWiz to MoneyWiz Premium to avoid confusion, enables you to use Touch ID to log into MoneyWiz, and fixes multiple unspecified bugs. ($59.99 annual subscription, free update, 22.9 MB, release notes, 10.8+)

Default Folder X 5.1 -- St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.1 with improvements and bug fixes for the Open/Save dialog enhancement utility. The update adds new Move, Copy, and Make Alias commands so you can reorganize files from within Open and Save dialogs; enables you to reveal an item in the Finder by choosing it from a Default Folder X menu while holding the Command key; adds optional keyboard shortcuts to switch between folder sets; corrects bugs that made Default Folder X disappear from the menu bar; works around a cosmetic bug in macOS 10.12 Sierra that caused file dialogs to be the wrong size; and adds support for PDF Studio. ($34.95 new, $14.95 upgrade from version 4, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 8.2 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Boom 2 v1.5.1 -- Global Delight has released version 1.5.1 of its Boom 2 volume booster and equalizer app with improvements to the Controlled Boost option introduced in the previous version (see “Boom 2 v1.5,” 16 September 2016). The update also recalibrates audio to enhance output from your default Mac speakers to make it crisper. Global Delight also updated Boom for iOS to version 1.1 with new user interface transformations for iOS 10 and support for 3D Touch. Regularly priced at $14.99, Boom 2 is on sale for $9.99 from the Global Delight Web site (or $10.99 from the Mac App Store) for a limited time. ($14.99 new from Global Delight with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 13.2 MB, 10.10+)

Capto 1.2.3 -- Global Delight has issued Capto 1.2.3, which can now hide folders or items on the Desktop while recording your screen, as well as switch between desktop background colors. The screen capture utility also enables you to save files to a desired folder using the Send To option and lets you reset the numbering option with a single click. ($29.99 new from Global Delight with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members or from the Mac App Store, 29.7 MB, 10.10.5+)

BBEdit 11.6.3 -- Bare Bones Software has released BBEdit 11.6.3, a maintenance release that offers a buffet of bug fixes and improvements. The venerable text editor resolves an issue where case transformations in Grep replacement patterns didn’t work correctly with non-ASCII characters, ensures that content in PHP in HTML documents can be spell-checked, fixes a crash that could occur when opening items from an SFTP browser, fixes the cause of a “spurious” crash at startup when running in macOS 10.12 Sierra, and sorts out an issue that prevented the Functions and Markers palettes from remembering their column positions and sort order. ($49.99, free update, 14.1 MB, release notes, 10.9.5+)

iTunes 12.5.4 -- Apple has released iTunes 12.5.4 with support for the new TV app, which the company added to the Apple TV (see “tvOS 10.1 Unifies the Apple TV Experience with “TV” App,” 12 December 2016) and the latest iOS release (see “iOS 10.2 Adds TV App, HomeKit Notifications, New Emojis,” 12 December 2016). The update also brings support for the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro, enabling you to use the scrubber on the Touch Bar to move to different parts of songs, videos, and podcasts during playback. (Free, 263 MB via direct download or Software Update, release notes, 10.9.5+)

