St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.1.2 to correct a number of bugs in the Open/Save dialog enhancement utility. The update fixes a bug that could cause the app to use more memory than it should, fixes a crash that occurred when performing an operation (Duplicate, Move, Copy, etc) on a broken alias, turns off HockeyApp metrics reporting, and updates to version 1.15.1 of the Sparkle automatic update checking framework. ($34.95 new, $14.95 upgrade from version 4, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 8.2 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
Default Folder X 5.1.2
Check out the Take Control ebooks that expand on the topic in this article:
If you use copy and paste, you’re taking advantage of an important shortcut. But did you realize that the Mac offers dozens of shortcuts that make tedious tasks quick, accurate, and repeatable? Author Joe Kissell reveals OS X’s many shortcuts and examines the utilities that go further, offering concrete examples and long lists of possibilities.
Fujitsu ScanSnap Scanners — Save your business time and money
with our easy-to-use small ScanSnap Scanner line. Eliminate
paper piles by scanning documents, business cards, and receipts.
Visit us at: <http://budurl.me/sstb>
with our easy-to-use small ScanSnap Scanner line. Eliminate
paper piles by scanning documents, business cards, and receipts.
Visit us at: <http://budurl.me/sstb>
Comments about Default Folder X 5.1.2
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.