Tell Us Your Mac Automation Stories

Automator is one of my favorite Utility Apps. It's just pure magic how I can get first and third party apps to collaborate to do just about anything. For instance, I can have the Finder duplicate/rename 300 screenshots, send them to Pixelmator to crop, and then Transmit to upload to my server. It's just a pain in the neck to do it by hand and honestly, it's nothing short of magical having all these apps work together to complete my task for me.
I have a custom naming approach for all files on my system. And every year, they are sorted into relevant groups and archived off using the automator actions which the developers of DevonThink Office Pro provide.
It's a simple thing, a folder is monitored, files are imported and tagged. But the knowledge that the organisation is done and it's consistent year in and year out. I can't tell you what that means for my peace of mind in my business.
2. My son uses folder actions all the time, resizing images, converting and renaming them for different use cases, it's like his party trick for employers while he's studying in Boston College.
3. I use a combination of Automator, Hazel and Keyboard Maestro together with some scripts I picked up online to keep my computer organised. These various tools move files around to their rightful folders, rename files to my standardised system, save email attachments and move them to the right folders, clear up strays that land here or there, archive off application installers and delete old files that are backed up and not in use for some time.
Well, in a nutshell, most of the Web industry on Mac OS in the early days of the Internet would not have existed if not for Sal's work with AppleScript, AppleEvents, scriptability/recordability of applications, AppleEvent Dictionaries, the Script Editor, and the concept of scripts as runnable applications. Every external extension created for MacHTTP or WebSTAR, Userland Frontier, and all of the other HTTP servers on the Mac depended exclusively on these technologies. It was how applications talked. It's still how they should talk, but Apple (NeXT) seems to have never embraced it as they should have. Even the newest incarnation of MacHTTP, MacHTTP-js, depends on a slew of AppleEvents to do its job. Let's hope this great legacy isn't lost just because it doesn't work on iOS...
I use AppleScript and Automator for automating actions in the Finder. Some common things I have created that I use at work:
• Clean the desktop of shared computers.
• Automate server connections.
• Take any downloaded dmgs and move them to an Installers folder automatically (using Folder Actions).
• A service that opens the current URL in a specific browser (e.g., if a page needs Flash, open it in Chrome).
I also use it as an integral tool to integrate with FileMaker Pro. (e.g., export text data from FileMaker to a file, have BBEdit clean it up, then upload that edited file to a web site using Fetch — AppleScript + FileMaker scripting can make this a single step for the user).
The Mac Admin community is all about automation for both the efficiency that comes from it and the consistency of result. While Python and shell scripting are core to that automation, I know I still put Automator and AppleScript to use on a regular basis.
For 16 years now approximately 15 times a year I do financials based on a series of companies. The workflow I've created reduces 21 pages of reports to a readable 4 and about 90 minutes of my time to 20. That's roughly 16 * 15 * (90-20) = 16,800 minutes or 280 hours or 35 work days or 6 work weeks of my life. That's time with family, time doing other work things, time that I am not simply throwing down the hole of clicks and points. Thank you for HyperCard, AppleScript, Automator and anything else Apple can provide to give me more time!
Which Mac automation stories?
Back in the day, when I regularly had tasks that merited automation, I used QuickKeys. Nowadays I use Hazel for the few regular automated file-handling tasks I have. I've found that on those comparatively rare occasions when I have a repetitive task that could do with automating, Automator invariably lets me down. It's quicker to complete the task manually rather than trying to bully Automator into action.
Here's an example: automating iTunes playback. I leave iTunes running when away from my house for an extended period, to stop the place appearing to be empty. A few years ago I spent a couple of hours figuring out how to use Calendar to automate playback, but then found the Calendar events I created didn't 'travel', but had to be created afresh every day. I can no longer be bothered with this palaver: I simply remote in with Teamviewer and manually toggle playback. Welcome to C21 Mac automation, conspicuously lacking in usability and utility.
One of the hardest things with automation is picking the right tool. For what you describe, I'd use Keyboard Maestro, which can really easily play random music from iTunes at specific times.
I work at a small newspaper and we depend on AppleScript.
The most important is one AppleScript that creates working pages from a master InDesign file. It applies the right styles, sets the date of the edition on each page, sets the page numbers and saves a copy to disk with an appropriate, dated filename.
This was written almost 5 years ago and has prevented many mistakes, not least with incorrect dates going to print! Previously staff would duplicate an old page — risky for many reasons.
On the other end, we use AppleScript to reliably produce the PDF files for use by our printers, custom settings and all.
Other things we’ve done with AppleScript include scripting BBEdit to fix common mistakes in stories, retrieving and setting weather forecasts, TV listings, football fixtures & scores, creating the barcode (and checking it is correct — an occasionally major problem before).
Newer stuff is often in Python but with an AppleScript interface.
Code here: https://github.com/ppps
Oh, and that's just AppleScript. There's all sorts of stuff we do with Hazel and Python scripts run as LaunchAgents (through Lingon).
Our newsroom is an all-Mac office and on occasion in the past a member of staff has suggested buying cheaper Windows machines. Alongside the longevity of Macs (most of ours are almost 10 years old), automation is always the big reason I give for why we would be worse off.
My understanding is that bigger newspapers have software written for them to handle this stuff, which we could never afford. Mac automation technologies have enabled us to do it ourselves in-house.
I'm so old I remember when the whole reason for having a computer was automation . I consider AppleScript a programming language. I've created programs for record keeping, budgeting, a foreign language dictionary, flash cards. I use AppleScript for a daily email message to my partner (it pulls info from flat-file databases, Calendar.app; assembles a message, sends it via Mail.app, saves it as my Safari home page.) I have so many little scripts and Keyboard Maestro routines that I feel hopeless when I have to use someone else's Mac.
Keyboard Maestro, with an accompanying mix of Apple Script and shell scripts, is a wonderful glue for web applications with lacking APIs. After a recent migration between institutional repositories (for academic publishing) hundreds of full text files where missing because of a bug in the new systems import script. There were no APIs for uploading new files to existing records in the system, and some manual steps were required in the upload form, but the automation tools allowed me to reduce each process from maybe 30 error prone clicks in both of the applications and Finder to about three clicks per record. It saved me several hours of tedious work.
Another error in the same migration required me to verify the order of attached files in both of the systems, also for a few hundred items. By automation I could with a single keyboard shortcut navigate to the next item in a list of IDs, find the record in both of the systems, then open all attachments in order in new windows and tile them on the screen in two columns allowing me to see differences at a glance. If in order, a new click got me to the next item, else I could handle the error before moving on.
As a developer (for apps such as Find Any File, iClip and iBored), I recently have started using Automator and AppleScript to assist my customers when they have some technical troubles and are not too computer-savvy. I have scripts to collect files I need to look at, fetch system information, email them to me, or copy, move and delete files to fix some of their setups.
And just the other day I used AppleScript to verify a slow memory leak in one of my apps, which required 1000s of mouse moves. With AppleScript, it took me 15 minutes to write the code, then have it perform its task for about one hour to cause the issue that otherwise took users days or even weeks to run into. A few hours later, and I managed to identify and fix one of the most obscure bugs I had for a long time in my app.
Also, I'm happy to have spent the money on Script Debugger, which makes writing AppleScripts much less of a pain, indeed :)
Currently my main automation use is somewhat indirect. To tolerate Mail.app at all, I've found Mail Tags and Mail Act-on to be indispensable. They do a lot of automating for me by greatly expanding the filter tests and actions available, and by allowing for single key actions such as moving selected messages to a folder without having to drag through the folder tree. Since I run a majordomo server and several mailing lists, intricate mail sorting is a lifesaver.
In the past, I used Quickkeys to remap the keyboard and add macros to music software such as Finale. Saved me hours a week and a lot of frustration.
I'm planning to dive into Keyboard Maestro soon, partly to improve the modern Finder window handling train wreck. which costs me at least an hour a week in getting windows back where they're supposed to be.
Early in the days of Automator, Sal made a comment, something about it changing the way applications work together where you don’t have to learn the application, just find the action for the feature you want it to do. I looked at him sideways and thought, “yeah, right, okay buddy.”
Some time later, I had worked on a proposal for several days (days because it involved a fair amount of PR-101 that had been requested), finished it, print-to-.pdf and sent it off. I followed up on it the next day and Andy Taylor of MacSpeech, Inc. said “well, yes, he’d received the Executive Summary and looked forward to the rest of it.” Wait, what?!
Print-to-.pdf was something one took for granted, particularly from Word, and I opened the document and sure enough, it had not printed the whole document to .pdf, just the first page. I could get it to print page 1, or print from page 2-on, but not the whole document. Minutes were ticking by, and panic ensued. I was screwed. Or was I?
I remembered what Sal had said about Automator and fired it up. I clicked on “workflow” to create a workflow. I used the search and found an action to combine PDF pages and dragged it over. Clearly, it needed to know what PDF pages to use to combine, so I found an action to Get Specified Finder Items and dragged it on top to make that happen first. Then I found an action to open the result up so I could see it (open finder items, I think it was called), and dragged that action below Combine PDF Pages. That’s all I could think of needing to do, so I dragged the page-1-only document and page-2-on document into the first action, and hit run.
No more than 15 minutes after I first thought “what?!”→ just like magic → problem solved.
And I never learned the applications, just found the actions for what I wanted to do. I’ll be darned. Wow! Only on a Mac.
The museum where I volunteer has a project to digitize old newspapers to aid the searching of them. The workflow, in simplistic terms, consists of photographing each page, processing the pages through Photoshop, and finally OCRing the images into newspaper issues. I had been using Photoshop actions to automate one step of the process but I was able to improve my productivity (measured as pages per hour completed) by more than 50% in the last year, using AppleScript to automate the workflow. Creation of folders and renaming of files is handled by Applescript control of Finder, and the processing of the page images through Photoshop is handled with AppleScript. I have used Automator to record and then understand what system events to include in my Applescript.
The ability to adjust things in order for them to suit your needs is a first requirement for computers. That is why I liked Apple from the 1980s, and that is why I stopped using them 20 years later. I still have an iPad, but only two, maybe three apps are actually very useful. The rest is either buggy, full with ads or just plane useless. And the user cannot do a thing about it, unless you jailbreak the thing. No updates for individual apps either, so we are stuck with a buggy iOS emailer. I have never lost so many emails - many days of work. Never been so disappointed with Apple - a total waste of money and, especially, of my time.
I think I've been writing AppleScripts for as long as the language has existed, and I've done a great deal of professional consulting doing one-off AppleScripts for my clients. I'd be lost without it. Most common use cases:
1) an AppleScript that cleans up and organizes my Desktop icons according to a custom grid, grouping them by color tag.
2) a randomizer selection when I have a group of files to read or movies to watch, picks "some item in the current folder".
3) any application missing a keystroke; i.e., I have dozens of one-line AppleScripts mapped to Quicksilver launch keys, so I can hit control-command-3 and label a Finder item yellow. (Then there's "comment and label yellow", which uses the yellow label to remind me that an item has a Finder comment.)
Apple’s elimination of the position of Product Manager of Automation Technologies a few months ago cast a pall over the future of automation at Apple. Adam explains what happened, his worry about Apple’s commitment to automation, and what you can do to express your concerns.