Chuq Von Rospach’s Review of Apple in 2016

I'm purely on the consumer side these days, and was never more than a business/prosumer user, so I can't really judge the technical requirements of developers and video editors, but this article seems to me an outstanding example of positive, helpful criticism and advice, as opposed to whining and complaining. If developers say current Macs don't meet their needs, then we're all in trouble. The suggestion of a desktop line using the same base design for consumer and pro models seems to make sense, economically for Apple, and in flexibility for customers. As a consumer-tinkerer, I would love to have a consumer priced Mac with just a few user-installable customization/upgrade options. Apple may not accept or act on all the arguments in this article, but they really should read and consider it carefully.

A great article. Thanks for linking to it, since I probably wouldn’t have seen it otherwise. I’m largely in agreement with Chuq, that Apple is missing or ignoring the needs of many of its users. Where I think he is wrong is in calling these oversights a “niche of a niche”. Some of the things Apple is missing apply to as many as 100% of its users. Here are a couple of examples: How many users loved the Magsafe connector? Every one that I have ever met (with quibbles about cords fatiguing). Now, this great feature is not available on any Apple model. How many users said to themselves, “Gee, I wish I had to carry a dongle to do my basic tasks”? My guess is, 0%. But almost all of us need to carry one or two or three dongles, at a cost of > 10% of the computer price, to do the things that were built into all the MacBook Pros, and most of the MacBook Airs, just a couple of months ago.



This isn’t exclusively a new problem. Steve Jobs made this mistake more than once. He removed the ExpressCard slot, saying that only about a quarter of Apple customers used it, so it didn’t make sense to continue it. Since this was more than double Apple’s market share at the time, by his logic, every user should have quit using Apple altogether. But the SD card is not a niche product, nor is the ubiquitous USB thumb drive, or the need to connect to an external monitor or projector. Surely one or more of these devices is used by nearly 100% of Mac users. Yet the current Mac portable line can’t do any of these things, out of the box.



For a couple of generations, Apple has told us to “Think Different”. However, Mac hardware is now telling us that there is only one way to be, and that is to not do much at all with our Macs.