Comments about How to Fix the iOS Share Sheet

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

In a post on Medium, Greg Raiz, CEO of app development agency Raizlabs, explains how Apple could improve the Share sheet in iOS. He points out that the seldom-used AirDrop takes up far too much space, the app with which you want to share is often buried, and there are too many customization options. Raiz presents a cleaner and simpler Actions sheet (a more accurate name since the Share sheet frequently contains actions unrelated to sharing) that distinguishes between actions within the current app and sharing data with other apps. It also prioritizes app actions and orders share apps by frequency of use. We hope Apple redesigns the Share sheet along these lines for iOS 11.