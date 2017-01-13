Ergonis has released Typinator 7.1, improving on the interactive input forms that were introduced with the release of version 7.0 (see “Typinator 7.0,” 2 December 2016) by enabling you to temporarily switch to other windows when an input form is open to copy and paste text into form fields. The text-expansion tool also now ignores the “backspace before expansion” marker that was used in previous versions of Typinator, fixes a bug in macOS 10.12 Sierra that caused insertion of pictures from the Includes folder to fail, improves handling of conflicts between sets shared via Dropbox, and tktktktk reduces network traffic caused by subscription checks. If you purchased Typinator 6 on or after 1 January 2016, Typinator 7.1 is free. For purchases prior to that date, you can purchase an upgrade for €12.49. (€24.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, €12.49 upgrade, free update for Typinator 7 licenses, 8.0 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)
