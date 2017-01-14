HoudahGeo 5.1.5

In the dying days of 2016, Houdah Software released HoudahGeo 5.1.4 to work around an issue where Lightroom failed to pick up altitude and direction values. The photo geotagging app also fixed a possible crash that occurred after closing a project window and made corrections to the German localization.

Houdah Software has now issued version 5.1.5 to fix a bug introduced in the previous version that caused HoudahGeo to fail to read timestamps on certain image files. The update also ensures that the Places window can now coexist peacefully with the project window in fullscreen mode. ($39 new tktktktk with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 21.7 MB, release notes, 10.11.5+)