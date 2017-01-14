 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
Watchlist | 14 Jan 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (0)

HoudahGeo 5.1.5

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

In the dying days of 2016, Houdah Software released HoudahGeo 5.1.4 to work around an issue where Lightroom failed to pick up altitude and direction values. The photo geotagging app also fixed a possible crash that occurred after closing a project window and made corrections to the German localization.

Houdah Software has now issued version 5.1.5 to fix a bug introduced in the previous version that caused HoudahGeo to fail to read timestamps on certain image files. The update also ensures that the Places window can now coexist peacefully with the project window in fullscreen mode. ($39 new tktktktk with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 21.7 MB, release notes, 10.11.5+)

 

Make friends and influence people by sponsoring TidBITS!
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
 

Comments about HoudahGeo 5.1.5

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
There are no comments on this article.
 