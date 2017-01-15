Flexibits has released Fantastical 2.3.3, adding Copy Day as Text to the Edit menu so you can copy the schedule for a day as text (or press the Option key to Copy Week as Text). The popular calendar app also makes links in an event’s location clickable, enables you to reveal the sidebar (if hidden) by dragging from the left edge of the window, fixes a bug that preventing pasting some text into the URL field, improves compatibility with Wacom tablets, and improves account setup with some CalDAV servers. ($49.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 13.9 MB, release notes, 10.11+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
Fantastical 2.3.3
Fujitsu ScanSnap Scanners — Save your business time and money
with our easy-to-use small ScanSnap Scanner line. Eliminate
paper piles by scanning documents, business cards, and receipts.
Visit us at: <http://budurl.me/sstb>
with our easy-to-use small ScanSnap Scanner line. Eliminate
paper piles by scanning documents, business cards, and receipts.
Visit us at: <http://budurl.me/sstb>
Comments about Fantastical 2.3.3
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.