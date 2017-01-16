TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 16 January 2017

Fantastical 2.3.3 -- Flexibits has released Fantastical 2.3.3, adding Copy Day as Text to the Edit menu so you can copy the schedule for a day as text (press the Option key to Copy Week as Text). The popular calendar app also makes links in an event’s location clickable, enables you to reveal the sidebar (if hidden) by dragging from the left edge of the window, fixes a bug that preventing pasting some text into the URL field, improves compatibility with Wacom tablets, and improves account setup with some CalDAV servers. ($49.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 13.9 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

HoudahGeo 5.1.5 -- In the final days of 2016, Houdah Software released HoudahGeo 5.1.4 to work around an issue where Lightroom failed to pick up altitude and direction values. The photo geotagging app also fixed a possible crash that occurred after closing a project window and made corrections to the German localization.

Houdah Software has now issued version 5.1.5 to fix a bug introduced in the previous version that caused HoudahGeo to fail to read timestamps on certain image files. The update also ensures that the Places window can now coexist peacefully with the project window in fullscreen mode. ($39 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 21.7 MB, release notes, 10.11.5+)

Typinator 7.1 -- Ergonis has released Typinator 7.1, improving the interactive input forms that were introduced in the previous version (see “Typinator 7.0,” 2 December 2016) by enabling you to temporarily switch to other windows when an input form is open to copy and paste text into form fields. The text-expansion tool also now ignores the “backspace before expansion” marker used in previous versions of Typinator, fixes a bug when running in macOS 10.12 Sierra that caused insertion of pictures from the Includes folder to fail, improves handling of conflicts between sets shared via Dropbox, and reduces network traffic caused by subscription checks. If you bought Typinator 6 on or after 1 January 2016, Typinator 7.1 is free. For purchases before that date, you can get an upgrade for €12.49. (€24.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, €12.49 upgrade, free update for Typinator 7 licenses, 8.0 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)

