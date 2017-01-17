Security Update 2016-007 (Yosemite) and 2016-003 Supplemental (El Capitan)

Apple released Security Update 2016-007 for OS X 10.10 Yosemite and Security Update 2016-003 for 10.11 El Capitan on 13 December 2016 with patches for a number of vulnerabilities, including one that could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges and another that could enable a local user to cause a system denial of service.

On 17 January 2017, Apple released a new version of Security Update 2016-003 to address a kernel issue that could cause a Mac running El Capitan to occasionally freeze and become unresponsive. If you applied Security Update 2016-003 before 17 January 2017, Security Update 2016-003 Supplemental will appear in Software Update. (Free. For 10.10.5 Yosemite, 498.1 MB; for 10.11.6 El Capitan, 717 MB (623.9 MB for Supplemental); release notes)