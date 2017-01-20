Comments about JetBlue Offering Free In-flight Wi-Fi

Budget airline JetBlue is now offering free, in-flight Wi-Fi on flights within the continental United States via its Fly-Fi service. The service is sponsored by Amazon and encourages travelers to sign up for Amazon Prime to stream movies and TV shows from Amazon Prime Video. Fly-Fi operates over a Ka-band satellite connection that promises 15–30 Mbps, which JetBlue claims is faster than the Ku-band and ground-to-air technologies offered by competitors. With any luck, JetBlue’s move will push other airlines to improve in-flight Wi-Fi and reduce prices.