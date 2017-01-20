 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
Watchlist | 20 Jan 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (0)

BusyCal 3.1.4 and BusyContacts 1.1.6

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.1.4, adding support for Google AppAuth, improving the process for adding new accounts, and polishing the performance of attendee lookups for large databases. The calendar app also fixes a bug that prevented attendee lookups from showing all results, resolves an issue with pasting email addresses into the Attendee field, puts paid to a hang that occurred when closing the info window after editing a repeating event, and fixes a potential crash when rapidly paging.

BusyMac also released BusyContacts 1.1.5 with added support for Google AppAuth and improved processing of new accounts, as well as updating the setup assistant graphics and resolving a language code crash. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 5.4 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

 

TextExpander: Your knowledge at your fingertips. From email to code,
gather your text "snippets" for reuse, each only a keystroke away.
Get consistency and accuracy everywhere you type! Share with your
team on Mac, iPhone, iPad, Windows (beta). <http://smle.us/newte-tb>
 

Comments about BusyCal 3.1.4 and BusyContacts 1.1.6

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
There are no comments on this article.
 