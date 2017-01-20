BusyCal 3.1.4 and BusyContacts 1.1.6

BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.1.4, adding support for Google AppAuth, improving the process for adding new accounts, and polishing the performance of attendee lookups for large databases. The calendar app also fixes a bug that prevented attendee lookups from showing all results, resolves an issue with pasting email addresses into the Attendee field, puts paid to a hang that occurred when closing the info window after editing a repeating event, and fixes a potential crash when rapidly paging.

BusyMac also released BusyContacts 1.1.5 with added support for Google AppAuth and improved processing of new accounts, as well as updating the setup assistant graphics and resolving a language code crash. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 5.4 MB, release notes, 10.9+)