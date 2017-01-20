Uncomplex has released Mailplane 3.6.9, adding integration with DEVONthink Pro (see “DEVONthink/DEVONnote 2.9.8,” 5 December 2016) for storing notes and document much like Mailplane does with Evernote (see this Help page from the Mailplane Web site on Evernote integration; a DEVONthink Help page hasn’t been published as of this writing). The Gmail-specific email client also adds support for sending invoices to the Receipts app, fixes a crash when pasting something from Excel into a search field, resolves issues with calendar event notifications, and fixes a crash that occurred when opening Microsoft Office attachments. ($24.95 new, free update, 21.3 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
