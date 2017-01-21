Final Cut Pro X 10.3.2, Compressor 4.3.1, Motion 5.3.1

Apple has updated its lineup of professional video editing apps, releasing Final Cut Pro X 10.3.2, Compressor 4.3.1, and Motion 5.3.1 with improved performance when exporting H.264 files and changing frame rate for all three apps. Final Cut Pro X 10.3.2 now enables you to add custom folders of audio files to the Sound Effects browser, ensures audio meters retain custom width after relaunch, resolves an issue in which secondary storylines with mixed roles could overlap in the timeline, and fixes a bug that could prevent burning Final Cut Pro projects to DVD via Apple USB SuperDrive.

Compressor 4.3.1 corrects the application of the Fade In/Fade Out filter when using distributed encoding, ensures disc name and titles are correctly displayed when using languages with double-byte characters (such as Japanese and Simplified Chinese), fixes a bug where marker buttons on the Touch Bar of the new MacBook Pro may display incorrectly, and respects location paths when using Compressor via Terminal.

Motion 5.3.1 improves stability when using multiple camera behaviors and fixes a couple of stability-related bugs (when using the Timecode text generator, when the cursor rolls over markers during playback, and when using the nudge keyframe shortcut). All three video apps require a minimum of OS X 10.11.4 El Capitan. (All three apps receive free updates. Otherwise, Final Cut Pro X, $299.99 new, 2.97 GB, release notes, 10.11.4+; Compressor, $49.99 new, 445 MB, release notes, 10.11.4+; Motion, $49.99 new, 2.31 GB, release notes, 10.11.4+)