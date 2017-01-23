Comments about Apple Pulls LG UltraFine 5K Display Reviews

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Reddit user michael_emery points out that Apple has removed all user reviews for the LG UltraFine 5K Display from its Apple Store page after a barrage of negative reviews. User-reported problems include failure to wake from sleep, Macs crashing when reconnecting the monitor, Macs becoming unresponsive, and various Touch Bar issues while the display is connected. Until more is known and solutions appear, we recommend delaying purchases of the LG UltraFine 5K Display. And, frankly, this is bush-league behavior on Apple’s part. If these problems are real, the reviews should stay, or Apple should stop selling the monitor. If the problems are coincidental, Apple should provide a public statement and support for those who have purchased the nearly $1000 screen.