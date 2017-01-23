Reddit user michael_emery points out that Apple has removed all user reviews for the LG UltraFine 5K Display from its Apple Store page after a barrage of negative reviews. User-reported problems include failure to wake from sleep, Macs crashing when reconnecting the monitor, Macs becoming unresponsive, and various Touch Bar issues while the display is connected. Until more is known and solutions appear, we recommend delaying purchases of the LG UltraFine 5K Display. And, frankly, this is bush-league behavior on Apple’s part. If these problems are real, the reviews should stay, or Apple should stop selling the monitor. If the problems are coincidental, Apple should provide a public statement and support for those who have purchased the nearly $1000 screen. follow link
Apple Pulls LG UltraFine 5K Display Reviews
Comments about Apple Pulls LG UltraFine 5K Display Reviews
Wow. Feeling lucky now - I haven't had any trouble. But I never let my Macs sleep, and don't use the UF 5K every day.
Our favorite fruit company is moving to the dark side . . .
They can be incredibly petty at times. I use Goggle Phone for my minimal phones needs, so I've been using a 4S iPhone just for listening to music and audiobooks. It worked fine for that purpose.
Several months back, Apple sent a security update so I downloaded it. Tens hours of rebooting commenced followed by a very dead device. So took it out to the Apple store.
Their answer? Yes the security update killed it but that's not our fault as it was an old device and it's up to you to know when not to update. Huh?
As I was leaving quite pissed off, I heard a woman telling the scheduler that her iPhone would no longer boot up after a software update...
I've considered buying the 15" and the LG 5K monitor to replace my 2010 MacBook Pro. Maybe I need to wait a bit longer! Will be interested to learn more.