TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 23 January 2017

Final Cut Pro X 10.3.2, Compressor 4.3.1, and Motion 5.3.1 -- Apple has updated its lineup of professional video editing apps, releasing Final Cut Pro X 10.3.2, Compressor 4.3.1, and Motion 5.3.1 with improved performance when exporting H.264 files and changing frame rate for all three apps.

Final Cut Pro X 10.3.2 now enables you to add custom folders of audio files to the Sound Effects browser, ensures audio meters retain custom width after relaunch, resolves an issue in which secondary storylines with mixed roles could overlap in the timeline, and fixes a bug that could prevent burning Final Cut Pro projects to DVD via Apple’s USB SuperDrive.

Compressor 4.3.1 corrects the application of the Fade In/Fade Out filter when using distributed encoding, ensures disc name and titles are correctly displayed when using languages with double-byte characters (such as Japanese and Simplified Chinese), fixes a bug where marker buttons on the Touch Bar of the new MacBook Pro may display incorrectly, and respects location paths when using Compressor via Terminal.

Motion 5.3.1 improves stability when using multiple camera behaviors and fixes some stability-related bugs: when using the Timecode text generator, when the cursor rolls over markers during playback, and when using the nudge keyframe shortcut. (All three apps receive free updates. Otherwise, Final Cut Pro X, $299.99 new, 2.97 GB, release notes, 10.11.4+; Compressor, $49.99 new, 445 MB, release notes, 10.11.4+; Motion, $49.99 new, 2.31 GB, release notes, 10.11.4+)

Read/post comments about Final Cut Pro X 10.3.2, Compressor 4.3.1, Motion 5.3.1.

BusyCal 3.1.4 and BusyContacts 1.1.6 -- BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.1.4, adding support for Google AppAuth, improving the process for adding new accounts, and polishing the performance of attendee lookups for large databases. The calendar app also fixes a bug that prevented attendee lookups from showing all results, resolves an issue with pasting email addresses into the Attendee field, puts paid to a hang that occurred when closing the info window after editing a repeating event, and fixes a potential crash when paging rapidly.

BusyMac also released BusyContacts 1.1.6 with added support for Google AppAuth and improved processing of new accounts, as well as updating the setup assistant graphics and resolving a language code crash. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 5.4 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

Read/post comments about BusyCal 3.1.4 and BusyContacts 1.1.6.

Mailplane 3.6.9 -- Uncomplex has released Mailplane 3.6.9, adding integration with DEVONthink Pro (see “DEVONthink/DEVONnote 2.9.8,” 5 December 2016) for storing notes and documents. The feature functions similarly to how Mailplane works with Evernote; although Uncomplex doesn’t yet have a DEVONthink help page, check out the company’s Evernote help page for more details. The Gmail-specific email client also adds support for sending invoices to the Receipts app, fixes a crash when pasting something from Excel into a search field, resolves issues with calendar event notifications, and fixes a crash that occurred when opening Microsoft Office attachments. ($24.95 new, free update, 21.3 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Read/post comments about Mailplane 3.6.9.

Boom 2 v1.5.2 -- Global Delight has released version 1.5.2 of its Boom 2 volume booster and equalizer app with added support for Apple’s new AirPods (see “Apple’s Wireless AirPods Were Worth the Wait,” 20 December 2016). The update also provides a fix for distortion experienced on Bluetooth headsets as well as other minor unspecified fixes. Regularly priced at $14.99, Boom 2 is on sale for $9.99 from the Global Delight Web site (or $10.99 from the Mac App Store) for a limited time. ($14.99 new from Global Delight with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 12.9 MB, 10.10+)

Read/post comments about Boom 2 v1.5.2.

Logic Pro X 10.3 -- Apple has released Logic Pro X 10.3, a major new release for the professional audio app with an updated user interface and added support for the Touch Bar on the 2016 MacBook Pro. A new sharing option enables you to add new tracks to a Logic session from GarageBand for iOS on your iPhone or iPad (version 2.2 or later) after uploading a GarageBand-compatible version of a Logic project to iCloud.

The update also adds a new region editing design that reveals the waveform for an entire audio file while trimming, eliminates a slight lag that occurred when record-enabling a track in the Mixer, offers true stereo panning for more control and discrete manipulation of stereo signals, enables you to import Music XML files, adds a new Recording page in the preferences window (with settings for Overlapping recordings, recording file type, and recording bit depth), enables you to write region-based automation to Apple Loops, improves Flex Pitch to reduce the potential for artifacts when setting notes to perfect pitch, and adds a number of keyboard commands. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.32 GB, release notes, 10.9+)

Read/post comments about Logic Pro X 10.3.

Security Update 2016-007 (Yosemite) and 2016-003 Supplemental (El Capitan) -- On 13 December 2016, Apple released Security Update 2016-007 for OS X 10.10 Yosemite and Security Update 2016-003 for 10.11 El Capitan with patches for a number of vulnerabilities, including one that could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges and another that could enable a local user to cause a system denial of service.

On 17 January 2017, Apple pushed out a new version of Security Update 2016-003 to address a kernel issue that could cause a Mac running El Capitan to freeze and become unresponsive. If you applied Security Update 2016-003 before 17 January 2017, Security Update 2016-003 Supplemental will appear in Software Update. Be sure to make a backup before installing any of these updates in case of problems! (Free. For 10.10.5 Yosemite, 498.1 MB; for 10.11.6 El Capitan, 717 MB (623.9 MB for Supplemental); release notes)

Read/post comments about Security Update 2016-007 (Yosemite) and 2016-003 Supplemental (El Capitan).