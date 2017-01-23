iTunes 12.5.5

Check out the Take Control ebooks that expand on the topic in this article:

Befuddled by Apple Music? Tired of playing hide-and-seek with the iTunes sidebar? Wish you could organize your podcasts? Wondering what the difference is between loves and stars? In this FAQ-style ebook, Kirk McElhearn (author of "The iTunes Guy" column at Macworld) explains not only how the iTunes features work, but how normal people can make iTunes do what they want.