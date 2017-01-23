Apple has released iTunes 12.5.5 in conjunction with the release of macOS Sierra 10.12.3 (see "Apple Releases macOS Sierra 10.12.3, iOS 10.2.1, tvOS 10.1.1, and watchOS 3.1.1," 23 January 2017). Unfortunately, Apple provides only the inscrutable "minor app and performance improvements" for its release notes. If you come across any notable changes in terms of performance or user interface, please leave a comment below. (Free, 263 MB via direct download or Software Update, release notes, 10.9.5+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
Related Articles
iTunes 12.5.5
Check out the Take Control ebooks that expand on the topic in this article:
Befuddled by Apple Music? Tired of playing hide-and-seek with the iTunes sidebar? Wish you could organize your podcasts? Wondering what the difference is between loves and stars? In this FAQ-style ebook, Kirk McElhearn (author of "The iTunes Guy" column at Macworld) explains not only how the iTunes features work, but how normal people can make iTunes do what they want.
Fujitsu ScanSnap Scanners — Save your business time and money
with our easy-to-use small ScanSnap Scanner line. Eliminate
paper piles by scanning documents, business cards, and receipts.
Visit us at: <http://budurl.me/sstb>
with our easy-to-use small ScanSnap Scanner line. Eliminate
paper piles by scanning documents, business cards, and receipts.
Visit us at: <http://budurl.me/sstb>
Comments about iTunes 12.5.5
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.