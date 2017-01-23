Apple has released Safari 10.0.1 for OS X 10.10.5 Yosemite and 10.11.6 El Capitan (macOS 10.12.3 Sierra also includes it; see "Apple Releases macOS Sierra 10.12.3, iOS 10.2.1, tvOS 10.1.1, and watchOS 3.1.1," 23 January 2017) with a number of WebKit-related security patches. The update deals with multiple memory corruption issues that could allow arbitrary code execution after processing maliciously crafted Web content, plus a state management issue that could lead to address bar spoofing. Safari 10.0.3 is available only via Software Update. (Free, release notes, 10.10+)
