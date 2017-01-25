Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.7.3 with added support for v4 authentication of AWS S3 commands and an updated set of AWS S3 predefined endpoints that includes all the latest v4-only regions. The synchronization and backup app also adds the capability to specify a region identifier within the parenthesis to support future regions, adds logic to work around a memory leak in a system call on OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion, fixes a bug in the Scheduled Items editor that prevented changes from being saved, and resolves a couple of display issues in the Choose Target window. (Free update, $49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, 41.2 MB, release notes, 10.8+)
ChronoSync 4.7.3
Check out the Take Control ebooks that expand on the topic in this article:
Joe Kissell takes the confusion and anxiety out of backing up your Mac and teaches you a simple method that will keep your data safe. He helps you choose the best backup software, hardware, and services for your needs. You’ll then learn how to set up and test your backups—and quickly restore files if something goes wrong!
If you use copy and paste, you’re taking advantage of an important shortcut. But did you realize that the Mac offers dozens of shortcuts that make tedious tasks quick, accurate, and repeatable? Author Joe Kissell reveals OS X’s many shortcuts and examines the utilities that go further, offering concrete examples and long lists of possibilities.
Comments about ChronoSync 4.7.3
