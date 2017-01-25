BeLight Software has released Art Text 3.2 with added support for the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro, enabling you to switch between Inspector tabs without interrupting the workflow, as well as enabling you to add a layer, zoom, export, and share a file. The graphic design app also brings Google Fonts integration, adds new Panorama textures, improves Environment Mapping, and adds support for copying and pasting Styles. Note that the Mac App Store edition of Art Text remains stalled at version 3.1 as of this writing. ($29.99 new from BeLight Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 634 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
Art Text 3.2
Fujitsu ScanSnap Scanners — Save your business time and money
with our easy-to-use small ScanSnap Scanner line. Eliminate
paper piles by scanning documents, business cards, and receipts.
Visit us at: <http://budurl.me/sstb>
with our easy-to-use small ScanSnap Scanner line. Eliminate
paper piles by scanning documents, business cards, and receipts.
Visit us at: <http://budurl.me/sstb>
Comments about Art Text 3.2
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.