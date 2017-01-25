 
Watchlist | 25 Jan 2017

Art Text 3.2

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

BeLight Software has released Art Text 3.2 with added support for the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro, enabling you to switch between Inspector tabs without interrupting the workflow, as well as enabling you to add a layer, zoom, export, and share a file. The graphic design app also brings Google Fonts integration, adds new Panorama textures, improves Environment Mapping, and adds support for copying and pasting Styles. ($29.99 new from BeLight Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 634 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

 

Comments about Art Text 3.2

Bradley Stearns  2017-01-28 14:31
I would disagree with TidBITS on one point. The Mac App Store is selling Art Text version 3.2 in their App Store
Reply
Adam Engst  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-01-28 16:08
Glad that the Mac App Store finally caught up. I'll tweak.
Reply
 