BeLight Software has released Art Text 3.2 with added support for the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro, enabling you to switch between Inspector tabs without interrupting the workflow, as well as enabling you to add a layer, zoom, export, and share a file. The graphic design app also brings Google Fonts integration, adds new Panorama textures, improves Environment Mapping, and adds support for copying and pasting Styles. ($29.99 new from BeLight Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 634 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
Art Text 3.2
Comments about Art Text 3.2
