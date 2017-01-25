Quicken Inc. has released version 4.4.3 of its Quicken 2017 for Mac financial management app, which fixes a bug that inadvertently deleted bond interest income transactions. This bug was introduced in version 4.4.0 when Quicken started merging dividend and buy transactions into a single reinvested dividend, and you’ll need to manually add these transactions back. The update also resolves an issue where changing the description or address of an online bill pay payee with an “&” in the name could cause the payment to be silently rejected. ($74.99 new from Quicken Web site and Mac App Store, free update from Quicken 2017, release notes, 10.10+)
Quicken 2017 for Mac 4.4.3
Comments about Quicken 2017 for Mac 4.4.3
