DEVONthink 2.9.10/DEVONnote 2.9.9

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

DEVONtechnologies updated all three editions of DEVONthink (Personal, Pro, and Pro Office) and DEVONnote to version 2.9.9, adding an option for importing notes and attachments from Apple Notes to the three editions of DEVONthink. When importing data from Apple Notes (which requires OS X 10.11 El Capitan or later), DEVONthink honors the folder structure and preserves formatting of notes.

The three editions of DEVONthink also get an improved, more responsive experience when text editing in fullscreen mode (eliminating flickers and supporting substitutions), fix a number of PDF-related issues on macOS 10.12 Sierra, enable encrypted PDFs to be unlocked again, add encoding support for messages dragged from Apple Mail, use MultiMarkdown 5 to render Markdown documents (to avoid rare freezes), improve handling of many concurrent synchronizations, and fix multiple issues related to scanning. DEVONthink Pro Office improves archiving UNIX mailboxes and speeds up loading messages from Apple Mail, while DEVONnote receives a workaround that makes random crashes caused by macOS Sierra 10.12.2 less likely.

Shortly after this release, DEVONthink was updated to version 2.9.10 to correct a bug that caused synchronizing with Dropbox to fail. DEVONnote required no updating, and so it remains at version 2.9.9. (All updates are free. DEVONthink Pro Office, $149.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Professional, $79.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Personal, $49.95 new, release notes; DEVONnote, $24.95 new, release notes; 25 percent discount for TidBITS members on all editions of DEVONthink and DEVONnote. 10.9+)

