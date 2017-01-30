TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 30 January 2017

DEVONthink 2.9.10/DEVONnote 2.9.9 -- DEVONtechnologies updated all three editions of DEVONthink (Personal, Pro, and Pro Office) and DEVONnote to version 2.9.9, adding an option for importing notes and attachments from Apple Notes to the three editions of DEVONthink. When importing data from Apple Notes (which requires OS X 10.11 El Capitan or later), DEVONthink honors the folder structure and preserves the formatting of notes.

The three editions of DEVONthink also get an improved, more responsive experience when editing text in fullscreen mode (eliminating flickers and supporting substitutions), fix a number of PDF-related issues in macOS 10.12 Sierra, enable encrypted PDFs to be unlocked again, add encoding support for messages dragged from Apple Mail, use MultiMarkdown 5 to render Markdown documents, improve handling of many concurrent synchronizations, and fix multiple issues related to scanning. DEVONthink Pro Office improves archiving UNIX mailboxes and speeds up loading messages from Apple Mail, while DEVONnote receives a workaround that makes random crashes caused by macOS Sierra 10.12.2 less likely.

Shortly after this release, DEVONthink was updated to version 2.9.10 to correct a bug that caused synchronizing with Dropbox to fail. DEVONnote required no updating, so it remains at version 2.9.9. (All updates are free. DEVONthink Pro Office, $149.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Professional, $79.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Personal, $49.95 new, release notes; DEVONnote, $24.95 new, release notes; 25 percent discount for TidBITS members on all editions of DEVONthink and DEVONnote. 10.9+)

Quicken 2017 for Mac 4.4.3 -- Quicken Inc. has released version 4.4.3 of its Quicken 2017 for Mac financial management app to fix a bug that inadvertently deleted bond interest income transactions. This bug was introduced in version 4.4.0 when Quicken started merging dividend and buy transactions into a single reinvested dividend, and you’ll need to add those transactions back manually. The update also resolves an issue where changing the description or address of an online bill pay payee with an “&” in the name could cause the payment to be rejected silently. ($74.99 new from Quicken Web site and Mac App Store, free update from Quicken 2017, release notes, 10.10+)

Art Text 3.2 -- BeLight Software has released Art Text 3.2 with added support for the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro, enabling you to switch between Inspector tabs without interrupting the workflow, as well as helping you add a layer, zoom, export, and share a file. The graphic design app also now supports Google Fonts, adds new Panorama textures, improves Environment Mapping, and adds support for copying and pasting styles. ($29.99 new from BeLight Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 634 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

ChronoSync 4.7.3 -- Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.7.3 with added support for v4 authentication of AWS S3 commands and an updated set of AWS S3 predefined endpoints that includes all the latest v4-only regions (see “Investigating ChronoSync 4.7 for Cloud Backup,” 22 December 2016). The synchronization and backup app also adds the capability to specify a region identifier within the parenthesis to support future regions, adds logic to work around a memory leak in a system call on OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion, fixes a bug in the Scheduled Items editor that prevented changes from being saved, and resolves a couple of display issues in the Choose Target window. (Free update, $49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, 41.2 MB, release notes, 10.8+)

Safari 10.0.3 -- Apple has released Safari 10.0.3 for OS X 10.10.5 Yosemite and 10.11.6 El Capitan (macOS 10.12.3 Sierra also includes it; see “Apple Releases macOS Sierra 10.12.3, iOS 10.2.1, tvOS 10.1.1, and watchOS 3.1.1,” 23 January 2017) with patches for WebKit-related security vulnerabilities. The update deals with multiple memory corruption issues that could allow arbitrary code execution after processing maliciously crafted Web content, plus a state management issue that could lead to address bar spoofing. Safari 10.0.3 is available only via Software Update. (Free, release notes, 10.10+)

iTunes 12.5.5 -- Apple has released iTunes 12.5.5 in conjunction with the release of macOS 10.12.3 (see “Apple Releases macOS Sierra 10.12.3, iOS 10.2.1, tvOS 10.1.1, and watchOS 3.1.1,” 23 January 2017). Unfortunately, Apple provides only the inscrutable “minor app and performance improvements” for its release notes. If you come across any notable changes in terms of performance or user interface, please leave a comment below. (Free, 263 MB via direct download or Software Update, release notes, 10.9.5+)

