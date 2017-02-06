 
What Apple Can Learn from Airwalk

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

When I was a teenager in the 1990s, Airwalk shoes were all the rage. They were a mandatory accessory for grunge-oriented youths, along with plaid shirts and corduroy pants. The company was founded in 1986, and in its heyday in the 1990s, it had grown to be the third-largest sneaker brand, behind only Nike and Adidas. Today’s teens have undoubtedly never even heard of Airwalk sneakers, which are now found on the bargain rack at Payless Shoesource. What happened?

Wait, this is TidBITS, not a fashion magazine, so why am I talking about shoes? Keep reading. I’m about to tell you a story that may sound chillingly familiar.

Airwalk began as a niche shoe for professional skateboarders. Skating legend Tony Hawk (who starred in an eponymous video game that ran on the Mac, along with many other platforms) was one of their first customers, and actually suggested the name. Much of Airwalk’s early popularity was due to getting input from skaters to create superior skateboarding shoes that wouldn’t cause blisters or crashes.

Airwalk had a healthy business, but it didn’t hit the big time until it hired advertising firm Lambesis to run an ultra-chic, counter-cultural ad campaign. As Malcolm Gladwell wrote in “The Tipping Point,” Airwalk was a $16 million company in 1993. In 1994, it was a $44 million company. In 1995, it was a $150 million company.

To satisfy the vast influx of teenage customers while keeping skateboarders and boutique shops happy, Airwalk developed a two-tier strategy. It sold cheaper, consumer-grade shoes to mainstream retailers like Footlocker while continuing to provide pricier, professional-grade shoes to boutique shops.

But Airwalk’s success didn’t last. The company’s troubles began in 1997 as production problems led to limited back-to-school supplies. Meanwhile, its lineup had become stale, with few new models. Worst of all, Airwalk abandoned its professional line of shoes. Serious skaters dropped Airwalk, causing the brand to lose its cachet with teens, and it wasn’t long before Airwalk’s time in the sun was over.

A smallish company exploding due to quality products and a hip ad campaign. A product line that split into both consumer and professional tiers to provide different price points and features. A company that was later plagued by production problems, stagnant product designs, and ignoring its professional market. Does that sound like another company you can think of?

Airwalk might have skated along for a while with its old designs and made peace with retailers, but abandoning its key market of hardcore skaters was what drove it into market irrelevance.

In terms of managing supply chains and industrial design, Apple has a pair of superstars in Tim Cook and Jony Ive (to the extent Ive is still involved in product design, anyway). And Apple no longer worries about disappointing retailers, having opened hundreds of its own stores. More concerning is how Apple is treating its professional users. Let’s itemize a few of the ways Apple has moved away from the professional market over the past five years:

  • Killing the Xserve
  • Dumbing down Final Cut Pro with Final Cut Pro X
  • Replacing the pro app Aperture with the consumer-level Photos
  • Increasing burdensome restrictions on Mac App Store apps
  • Releasing a new Mac Pro without internal expandability
  • Failing to update that Mac Pro for over 3 years
  • Delaying updates to the MacBook Pro line for nearly 18 months
  • Releasing a new MacBook Pro that has drawn criticism from professionals
  • Showing a lack of support for automation by eliminating the position of Product Manager of Automation Technologies

We’re not alone in saying that Apple is now the iPhone company (see “Understanding Apple’s Marginalization of the Mac,” 21 November 2016). That’s where most of its profit comes from, and so that’s where most of its resources go. Fair enough.

But, here’s the thing: the Mac and the capabilities it provides to professionals are the foundation of that iPhone business. Die-hard Mac users kept Apple afloat in the dark years before the iPod and then iPhone. And even now, regardless of all other professional uses of the Mac, developers need Xcode on the Mac to create iOS apps.

Apple still has many things in its favor: $241 billion in cash, massive profits every quarter, one of the most popular brands in the world, and nearly 500 successful retail stores. And it might seem odd to criticize Apple now, especially when the company just broke a quarterly record with the most iPhone and Mac sales ever (helped by new iPhone and MacBook Pro models, plus the holiday shopping season, see “Apple Sees Apparent Return to Growth with Q1 2017’s Record Results,” 31 January 2017). But as we saw with Airwalk, things could go downhill fast if professional users were to leave the platform, taking with them all the people and organizations they currently keep loyal to Apple products.

I don’t want to be too hard on Apple. The company is still incredibly strong and is doing better in some areas where it has been weak. By many accounts, Final Cut Pro X has improved greatly since its initial release, and some professional movie makers are giving it a chance. App Store review times are plummeting, and Apple is planning to allow developers to respond directly to App Store reviews. Swift is an exciting new programming language with a bright future, and it’s suitable for both compiled apps and scripts.

You might argue that Apple and Airwalk aren’t comparable. For instance, although it may have gotten its start providing athletic shoes, Airwalk ultimately became a fashion company. But isn’t Apple similar in many respects? Apple opened its doors with the Apple I hobby kit, and by the mid-2000s, the iPod and its white earbuds were fashion mainstays. The Apple Watch is clearly intended to be a fashion item today. Even the MacBook, with its prominent usage in coffee shops, airports, and other public places, makes its own fashion statement.

Despite these similarities, Apple is a much, much larger company than Airwalk ever was. Plus, Apple is making so much money and has so much cash that it can afford many more missteps than a plucky young footwear company. Perhaps most important, Apple can learn from the example of companies like Airwalk that fell from grace after losing sight of their most influential users. Here’s hoping Apple realizes the danger of diverting too much attention away from the Mac and its professional users.

 

Comments about What Apple Can Learn from Airwalk

Peter Meyer  2017-02-06 10:37
Josh,

I was thinking about this over the weekend, but came to a different conclusion. Relying on fashion is not the winning strategy for a company that is this large. Nor is relying on what used to sell - gizmos.

I am an Apple computer/phone/watch/TV user. I'll probably buy AirPods. But as a stock holder, I don't want Apple to stay there. I want Apple to move into healthcare and financial services and be willing to abandon computer power users along the way.

Shoes are a great analogy, they move to a diminishing market. I want Apple to thrive, and I think it is time to move out of the diminishing phone and computers business and into services. If I could delegate Apple resources, I'd put some of the best folks they have on healthcare and finance.

What does that make the phone and Mac? Loss leaders in 2020. Important to have but not the future of the company.

So I guess that I am hoping Apple does the reverse of your last paragraph.

Thanks for letting me think aloud,

Peter
Reply
Josh Centers  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-02-06 13:46
There's a lot to be said for Apple and services, but it's a matter of convincing the right people to write up their thoughts for us. :-)

I think Apple is making some smart moves in the healthcare and IT spaces, especially with its IBM partnership. But as someone who uses Apple computers professionally, I don't want to see Apple become like IBM, moving entirely out of the end-user market to focus on back-end stuff.

The iPhone is still by far Apple's largest revenue source, and the Mac users who create things for it are the backbone of that market.
Reply
David  An apple icon for a TidBITS Contributor 2017-02-06 10:38
The day that a teen puts a poster of Marco Arment on the wall of their bedroom is the day that I will believe that the professionals you're talking about with regards to Apple are comparable to Tony Hawk.
Reply
Josh Centers  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-02-06 13:46
Ha! Teens may not idolize developers, but they certainly enjoy the apps they produce, including maybe some of Marco's. You could argue that Snapchat today is what skateboarding was 20+ years ago, though that's sort of a lousy analogy.

Another way to think about this is: imagine walking into a coffee shop and instead of MacBooks, everyone was working on Surface Pro tablets. Given enough scale, that'd certainly have a network effect.

Something Gladwell describes in his book, which I didn't go into in the article, is how trends develop. You first have what he calls innovators, oddballs who do new things. Then you have other groups who translate those things for the masses, like mavens and connectors. My point is, to put it in Gladwell speak, if those innovators drop Apple for another platform, over time that could trickle down to the masses and quickly eat away Apple's bottom line.
Reply
David  An apple icon for a TidBITS Contributor 2017-02-06 17:54
They may enjoy the apps, but I doubt that 1 in 100 of them know the name of the developer who wrote it. And that breaks the link between "I have to wear what Tony Hawk is wearing" and "I have to code on what Marco Arment is coding on."

I can equally imagine -- in the coffee shop analogy -- the teens being horrified that the "old people" are using the same thing they are, and fleeing Apple en masse.

Finally, I don't find Gladwell's arguments particularly convincing. He seems to me to regularly take a small part of a social science finding (10,000 hours of practice, eg) and blow it up into a much larger and simpler conclusion, one that makes a good pop-sci headline but doesn't really tells us much about the real world.

The narrative at the moment seems to be that Apple is neglecting pros and that's going to cost them, but what I've mostly seen is a range of strained arguments about why it's going to cost them, ranging from possibly plausible to pretty outlandish.
Reply
Zac Imboden  An apple icon for a TidBITS Supporter 2017-02-06 15:06
What a thoughtful and well-written analysis.

Regarding Peter Meyer's comments, I understand that Apple has it's own unique needs. What I would add is that what may be good for Apple (i.e. corporate expansion, diversification) may not be good for end users, specifically Mac users.

I wish Apple to succeed as a company only as far as it concerns how they can continue to meet my needs and not theirs, my needs, not as a content revenue stream, an iPhone user, an iPad user, but as a MAC user.

It appears to me that there is no longer any strong financial incentive for Apple to support and innovate their computer hardware and software as that segment continues to shrink in comparison to phone and content revenue. Continuing to complain about ridiculous mistakes in design and implementation and continuing to beg Apple to innovate and improve in the areas which matter the most to Mac users are losing propositions in the long run.

If Apple wanted to do a great service to its various "niches", in my un-expert opinion, it would spin off the Mac and its system software and core apps into a separate company and let that company focus and innovate to meet the needs of its "niche" of Mac computer users at its own pace and peril. I'm not a investment guru, so I leave the financial merits of spin-offs for others. From an end-user endpoint, it seems to be the only way to get someone to pay closer attention to the very specific needs of computer users.
Reply
Travis Butler  2017-02-06 18:39
I think that would be courting the death of the Mac, honestly.

As I argued in my other comment, the halo effect runs the other way - more people are buying Macs because they have used and liked Apple's consumer products. I think the main reason Macs have been bucking the overall decline in the computer industry is because they have Apple's strength in the consumer market to support them. If you cut the link there, you cut the main driving force for Mac market growth.
Reply
Derek Roff  An apple icon for a TidBITS Contributor 2017-02-06 18:17
While Peter's suggestion that Apple get out of the hardware business strikes fear into my heart, I think it also misses Josh's key message. Why should a prudent investor like Peter assume that Apple can compete effectively in Services? This is an area where Apple has no particular expertise, and no intrinsic advantages. There are dozens of companies who understand Services better than Apple, and have both a deeper background and more agility. Airwalk survived as a fashion company, barely, and Apple might survive as an also-ran Services company, but as Josh indicates, this looks like the path to obscurity.

Apple is a significant force in Services at the moment, because they are rich from hardware sales, and incredibly well known, from their integrated hardware, software, and lifestyle sales. Tossing all that out is, as Josh says, a losing strategy. Apple will not make its investors richer by proclaiming, "Think Conventionally".
Reply
Travis Butler  2017-02-06 18:30
Sigh. Another day, another 'Apple is doomed because they aren't catering to Important Users Like Me' article.

The glaring flaw in this example is that it argues that people are drawn to Apple's consumer products because of the popularity of their computers among the elite - the halo effect. But if anything, the halo effect has run in the opposite direction, and has since the heyday of the iPod. People are buying Apple's consumer products, like the experience, and buying Macs to go with them.

I've argued this before: Apple has, from the very first Apple ][, *always* catered to the ordinary user above the elite. When 'personal' computers were bulky S100 boxes that needed a separate dumb terminal and the arcane C/PM OS, Apple released a cute, streamlined all-in-one that hooked to a TV and booted into BASIC. When IBM introduced the designed-for-cubicles PC, Apple introduced the novice-user-friendly Mac. When smartphones were geeky tools, Apple released the iPhone. That's who they are.
Reply
Adam Engst  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-02-06 18:44
So you're saying that none of your less-technical family, friends, or clients buy Apple hardware because of your recommendations?

In my experience, most people who know they don't have the technical chops to make an informed decision buy based on social influence.
Reply
David  An apple icon for a TidBITS Contributor 2017-02-06 21:27
Are his family & friends a sufficient sample to generalize?
Reply
Christian Kaatmann  An apple icon for a TidBITS Benefactor 2017-02-06 19:21
The thing that Apple is certainly doing right now - seen from a user perspective - is that _all_ of their systems are much more reliable now than they used to be. I very rarely have to reboot, if one app crashes the rest of the system carries on unperturbed, I can go seamlessly from my Mac to my iPhone to iCloud on a windows machine without ever loosing a comma in the text I'm working on. It's like magic compared to not so many years ago. And Apple has got us all happily hooked on its services with iCloud at the centre. And I mean happily, thinking of the days back with Excel 1.04, swapping disks on my Mac SE or more recently trying to keep my iMac from crashing every time I switched from Mail to Word to Excel to ... Apple keeps a lot of customers happy and deeply dependent.
Reply
Peter Meyer  2017-02-06 19:31
That is a great point. Thank you!
Reply
Peter Meyer  2017-02-06 19:30
A quick addition if you don't mind. I am going to express my opinion, not fact.

I don't think that Apple will abandon the larger Mac and phone and iPod markets (or TV or iPads.) I am looking at these devices as critically important. Not important as computing devices, but highly valuable as data devices.

What is the difference? Computing takes place in a small fairly closed environment. Data is fed by and then feeds a larger system. (I think of the Mac Pro as being about computing, the iPad and Apple TV as being about data.)

If I look at this as an investor, I see that data system as services with end point devices. The devices are either commodity products or are really sophisticated at handling data to and from the user.

That data is the core of the future services. (Again, this is me as businessman, not as the guy who is really enjoying this MBP right now). Apple should, absolutely should, stay in the end point market and make exceptionally exciting devices like an iPhone so light that you need a lanyard to hold it in place.

Those devices are data portals, and the real economic engine for what might be the most valuable company on the planet will be the data services. They actually might subsidize the hardware experiments that many of us love.

For those hardware experiments, my credit card vibrates in anticipation. My business mind is looking for services in healthcare and automobiles. The hardware is what we know, the services that we do not yet know will be our future, just as the pocket computer once was.

So much for me being quick. Josh, Adam, thank you!
Reply
Herb Bowie  2017-02-06 20:16
The analogy seems a bit contrived, and the conclusions a bit overblown.

Part of what we have always loved and respected about Apple is its intent and ability to skate to where the puck is going to be, not to where it is.

If we think about these issues from that perspective, we might make the following observations:

1. As device buses get increasingly powerful, and as the pace of technology change quickens, and as the desire for smaller computers increases, it will make sense for users to do "upgrades" by adding or swapping out peripherals, not through changes to the internals of their computers.

2. As SSD, memory, networks and microprocessors all get faster, the simple desire for ever bigger numbers -- faster chips, more RAM, etc. -- becomes less and less relevant for most users.

3. While Apple needs to provide core apps and services to make the average consumer happy, Apple's primary contribution to the larger app ecosystem is to make better tools for developers, not to make "Pro" level applications themselves.

4. As security becomes more and more of an issue, tight controls on the App store become increasingly important; however, third-party software suppliers still have the ability to deliver apps to their customers outside of the App store, so customers can have the best of both worlds.

5. As it becomes easier and easier to develop Mac applications, and as the Mac development tools grow stronger, and as the number of specialized apps continues to grow, it becomes ever harder to see why the Mac would need a special department for "Automation Technologies" for those few users who cannot find already developed solutions to their problems, yet who are also unable to develop new solutions themselves.

So, yes, in all these cases, there are some short-term bumps in the road for many of us, and some more difficult issues for a few of us, but isn't this what we've always expected from Apple?
Reply
mike sanders  2017-02-06 21:53
Excellent response and a much more focussed overview, great respect to Josh but like so many "old" Apple users you still expect them to be a computer company which they no longer are.
I have been a user since 1987 and an investor since the 2000s and have to say I am completely satisfied on both accounts.
A very well run company which clearly knows where it is going just that it doesn't share it with us until the time is right.
Have you seen the stock price today?
Reply
