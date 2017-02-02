Comments about Apple Working on ARM-Based Power Nap Chip

Mark Gurman and Ian King have reported in Bloomberg that Apple is working on a new ARM-based chip for future Macs that would manage Power Nap functionality. Power Nap enables recent Macs to perform certain tasks even while asleep, such as checking for new email messages, syncing iCloud data, and updating software, and the rumored new chip would reduce Power Nap’s already low energy usage. This story has fueled speculation that Apple will dump Intel CPUs for ARM-based processors like those it makes for its many non-Mac devices. However, nothing in this news indicates such a major shift yet — this chip would merely supplement the core Intel processor’s capabilities, much like the ARM chip that controls the Touch Bar in the 2016 MacBook Pro.