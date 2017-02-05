MacPaw has issued CleanMyMac 3.7.2 with support for the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro. The all-purpose cleaning and maintenance app (which is now available as part of the Setapp software subscription service; see "Setapp Offers Numerous Mac Apps for One Monthly Subscription Fee," 25 January 2017) also introduces Document Versions cleanup as part of System Junk (removing outdated intermediate versions of documents that are no longer needed) and improves the Large & Old Files module to work with iTunes and Photos. ($39.95 new, free update, 35 MB, 10.8+)
