Rogue Amoeba has released Airfoil 5.5.2, updating the Instant On component to version 8.4.1 with full support for macOS 10.12 Sierra. The wireless audio broadcasting app also enhances its support for streaming audio to Google's Chromecast Ultra, makes improvements to prevent problems due to sporadic network issues, fixes a bug that prevented the Pause control from working properly with the Hermes app, and improves handling of missing audio devices. ($29 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.4 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
