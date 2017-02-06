LG has confirmed to TechCrunch that its UltraFine 5K Display can suffer interference when placed near a Wi-Fi router. The company recommends keeping the screen at least two feet away from routers. If that isn’t possible for you, or if that doesn’t solve the interference problems, LG advises you to contact your nearest LG customer center. LG told TechCrunch that monitors made after this month would include better shielding. If all else fails, you could try wrapping the back of the display in aluminum foil — just make sure not to cover any cooling vents! follow link
LG Raises Shields on UltraFine 5K Display
Actually, you may not need to wrap the monitor with foil. Placing the aluminum in the line-of-sight from the router may be enough.
I say this based on an experience I had a few years ago when the Bluetooth signal from my MacPro under my desk was weak enough that my Apple Trackpad constantly lost contact with the computer. I placed a sheet of foil against the wall behind the computer and that created enough of a strength increase in the signal that dropouts ceased to be a problem.
So, if you encounter this issue, try the simple stuff first.
