Comments about LG Raises Shields on UltraFine 5K Display

LG has confirmed to TechCrunch that its UltraFine 5K Display can suffer interference when placed near a Wi-Fi router. The company recommends keeping the screen at least two feet away from routers. If that isn’t possible for you, or if that doesn’t solve the interference problems, LG advises you to contact your nearest LG customer center. LG told TechCrunch that monitors made after this month would include better shielding. If all else fails, you could try wrapping the back of the display in aluminum foil — just make sure not to cover any cooling vents!