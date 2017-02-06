TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 6 February 2017

Airfoil 5.5.2 -- Rogue Amoeba has released Airfoil 5.5.2, updating the Instant On component to version 8.4.1 to provide full support for macOS 10.12 Sierra. The wireless audio broadcasting app also enhances its support for streaming audio to Google’s Chromecast Ultra, avoids problems due to sporadic network issues, fixes a bug that prevented the Pause control from working properly with Hermes, and improves handling of missing audio devices. ($29 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.4 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

Read/post comments about Airfoil 5.5.2.

CleanMyMac 3.7.2 -- MacPaw has released CleanMyMac 3.7.2 with support for the Touch Bar on the 2016 MacBook Pro. The all-purpose cleaning and maintenance app (which is now available as part of the Setapp software subscription service; see “Setapp Offers Numerous Mac Apps for One Monthly Subscription Fee,” 25 January 2017) also introduces Document Versions cleanup as part of System Junk (removing unnecessary intermediate versions of documents) and improves the Large & Old Files module to work with iTunes and Photos. ($39.95 new, free update, 35 MB, 10.8+)

Read/post comments about CleanMyMac 3.7.2.