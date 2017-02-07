What happens when Apple isn’t passionate about a product line or service? Look no further than iBooks, iBooks Author, and the iBooks Store. After an initial burst of enthusiasm, both iBooks and iBooks Author have languished, iCloud Drive’s integration with iBooks is flaky, and the iBooks Store never recovered momentum after Apple was found guilty of ebook price fixing back in 2013. In a blog post, well-known programming author and speaker Daniel Steinberg emotes about Apple’s lack of passion for books and his frustrations with the iBooks Store, which we’ve experienced as well. “It’s a shame,” he concludes, “that there isn’t a nexus of passion about books and education at Apple like there is about health and music.”follow link
Daniel Steinberg on Apple's Lack of Passion for Books
I have to agree. I use iBooks a lot, never use the Kindle or Nook apps. But it all good be better with a little love from the mothership.
You can hardly blame Apple for slow progress on books, after they went all the way to the US Supreme Court over ebook price fixing. They got saddled with a "Special Master" to "oversee compliance" but that just meant the lawyer charged Apple $1000 an hour to meddle outside his jurisdiction.